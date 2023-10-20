IndusInd Bank introduces a campaign during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

The campaign highlights its recently launched mobile banking app ‘INDIE’.
IndusInd Bank has introduced a campaign aimed at promoting its personalised financial app, 'INDIE.' The app offers a variety of services, including smart savings account with linked FD, flexible line of credit, a rewards program, advanced security features and stock broking.
Additionally, through INDIE, the bank is providing a special ‘World Cup interest rate of 7.85% p.a on fixed deposits’, along with the added benefit of linking users' fixed deposit to their savings account.
Conceptualised and executed by Leo Burnett India, it has unveiled three ad films centred around the theme, 'Everyday Banking shouldn't feel like a battle’. The ads showcase day to day struggles people have with banking depicted by ancient warriors in a unique way.
The films drive the USPs of INDIE such as accelerated rewards on the brands of customer’s choice, security features such as numberless cards, dynamic ATM PIN, single-use virtual debit card, and the ability to receive transaction OTP in low network zones.
The campaign is released on TV, connected TV, social and digital media channels such as YouTube, OTTs, Instagram, FB, LinkedIn, etc. It is being amplified on Star Sports HD TV and Hotstar during the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
Speaking about the campaign, Charu Sachdeva Mathur, head – digital banking and strategy (existing business), IndusInd Bank, said, “With INDIE, we're revolutionising banking into a seamless and tailored experience, where individual needs and preferences take centre stage. The campaign symbolises our mission to redefine the everyday banking experience, simplifying it and making it more convenient.”