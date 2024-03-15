IKEA retailer Ingka Group launches the 'Do Try This at Home' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign aims to empower customers by reimagining the notion of home and encouraging them to pursue their hobbies and passions.
Ingka Group, an IKEA retailer, debuts its global marketing campaign titled 'Do Try This at Home', created by McCann Spain. This is the creative expression of the new global marketing platform for IKEA, called 'Home can do it', designed to empower customers by reimagining the notion of home and encouraging them to pursue their hobbies and passions.
Through a series of vignettes, the campaign offers a peek into how IKEA's designs can transform homes into vibrant spaces of self-expression, empowerment, and absolute joy. Reflecting India’s love for home, the film showcases kids having a blast with their stuffed toys, be it through a soapbox race in their living room or tidying them up slam-dunk-style, before bedtime. Defying the phrase “Don’t try this at home,” IKEA encourages consumers to see their homes as a refuge where they can find moments of boundless happiness.
"According to our recent Life at Home Report, 50% of Indians said that their home is their favourite place to be, and at IKEA, we truly believe that home should be a place where people can be themselves, feel free, and dream big. Through this campaign, we wanted to foster emotional connections with our consumers and say, 'Do Try This at Home'. With IKEA's vision of creating a better everyday life for many people, we hope this campaign encourages our consumers to see their home as a place where comfort, functionality, and personal expression co-exist for all who dwell within its walls.” shared Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, IKEA India.
The global brand campaign will go live on March 15 for the Indian market on social media channels, OTT platforms, and other digital mediums.