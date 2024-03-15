IKEA retailer Ingka Group launches the 'Do Try This at Home' campaign

"According to our recent Life at Home Report, 50% of Indians said that their home is their favourite place to be, and at IKEA, we truly believe that home should be a place where people can be themselves, feel free, and dream big. Through this campaign, we wanted to foster emotional connections with our consumers and say, 'Do Try This at Home'. With IKEA's vision of creating a better everyday life for many people, we hope this campaign encourages our consumers to see their home as a place where comfort, functionality, and personal expression co-exist for all who dwell within its walls.” shared Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, IKEA India.