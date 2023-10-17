InMobi and Microsoft Advertising decode 2023 festive trends to empower digital marketers

"Brands play a significant role in amplifying the emotions of festivities among people, and it is vital for a brand to have a presence while catering to the needs of their consumers. By leveraging smart solutions and implementing an effective marketing strategy, they will not only enable themselves to reach their target audience effectively but also stay ahead of their competitors,” said Rohit Dosi, Vice President & General Manager - Microsoft Advertising at InMobi. “The months leading up to the festivities around Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas are important seasons for brands to leverage smart solutions, as consumer interest is piqued at this time," added Rohit.