Innovation, integration, & client focus: CEO Babita Baruah lists VML India's growth trifecta

When Baruah took the helm at VML India after the first quarter of 2024, she inherited two brands with strong legacies and ambitious visions. She explains that this unification strengthens two erstwhile opcodes that were excellent at branding, creative strategy, and contemporary marketing skills. Reflecting on her almost 26 year journey at WPP across the erstwhile Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA), J. Walter Thompson, and VMLY&R, Baruah says , “Beyond the opcodes, the truth is that the industry is evolving and it is not enough to have just be a smaller part of the solutions.”