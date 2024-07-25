Innovation, integration, & client focus: CEO Babita Baruah lists VML India's growth trifecta

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Baruah speaks about the agency’s growth post it's inception and vision ahead.
The merger of WPP’s two iconic ad agencies, J. Wunderman Thompson and VML Y&R, to form VML last year created waves in the industry. The new entity- VML has since been making significant strides. Babita Baruah, the CEO of VML India, has been at the forefront of this transformation, leading the charge in integrating and innovating the agency's offerings in India.
When Baruah took the helm at VML India after the first quarter of 2024, she inherited two brands with strong legacies and ambitious visions. She explains that this unification strengthens two erstwhile opcodes that were excellent at branding, creative strategy, and contemporary marketing skills. Reflecting on her almost 26 year journey at WPP across the erstwhile Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA), J. Walter Thompson, and VMLY&R, Baruah says , “Beyond the opcodes, the truth is that the industry is evolving and it is not enough to have just be a smaller part of the solutions.”
“I actually feel we are entering a pivotal phase where we can make a difference to clients and their business," she adds.
Defining the vision for VML, Baruah says, "The overall vision for VML is to be growth partners for our clients by creating connected brands. We've got three pillars: brand experience, customer experience, and commerce. This comes together with a strong bedrock of creative technology, and that's how we do it. This vision is not just about offering services; it's about transforming how clients perceive and engage with their audience,” she explained.
She adds that the agency’s business strategy underscores its vision. “We walk into the client’s office as growth partners, so there is a change in conversation. While we are storytellers, the story is about the full journey and the full spectrum, with technology at the centre of it," she elaborated.
Under Baruah’s leadership, VML India aims to become the preferred destination for top clients and talent in India. “Our vision is to make VML India the preferred destination for top clients and the preferred destination for top talent in India. That is when we would have truly made a mark," she stated. This dual focus on clients and talent underscores the agency's commitment to excellence and innovation.
According to her, inclusivity in terms of opportunities, talent mix, and decision-making is key to the agency. She notes that bringing two legendary entities together also meant integrating their capabilities, offering the right roles to the right people, and packaging it all as integrated solutions.
Another focus for VML is learning and development. “Our talent strategy is about the right mix of technology and storytelling. I think culture has a big role to play in this because the mindset has to change constantly. Therefore, the focus is also on learning, development, and constant upskilling and reskilling of the teams."
VML India is gearing up for the festive season with optimism. "Everyone has high expectations for the festive season, and we are no different. Some of our businesses always have a strong festive presence. Now that we have the VML proposition, we are into customer experience, brand experience, and commerce. So we are talking to clients about what more we can bring to the table," Baruah shared.
According to her, the advertising industry has evolved significantly over the past decade, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The use of technology in consumers' lives has transformed media planning and consumer behaviour.
She adds that this is slowly also reflecting in the wants and needs of clients. When asked whether digital will have a greater share of spending this festive season, she responded, “I won’t say that digital will take over, but there will definitely be an increase, as there are greater measurement opportunities with digital. I think digital will definitely be a core part of the festive season for brands.”