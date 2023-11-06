Inside Amazon India’s homecoming spot this Diwali

In another popular spot from the e-commerce giant for Raksha Bandhan in 2021, Kunj Shah, then Amazon executive creative director had said, “We want the narrative to appeal more to the (individual’s) head. Then, there are those special days of bonding that are an ode to relationships. Here, we look to appeal to the heart. We tap into real, authentic emotions and make narratives that are honest and heart-tugging. Interestingly, by their sheer design, authentic narratives have the potency to cut through all the noise.”