Inside Amazon India’s homecoming spot this Diwali

The e-comm giant tries to reposition its deliveries with something more abstract, more emotional, again.
Diwali is a glittering media opportunity for brands. Some have made it their annual run like e-commerce major Amazon India.
Its latest ‘Deliver The Love’ campaign delves into the company’s quest to redefine its deliveries as not mere supply of ordered goods, but the arrival of love and happiness. In 2023, it is about a mother’s wish come true – her daughter returns home for Diwali after two years.
“Things in these boxes can never fill the void of our loved ones. This Diwali, #DeliverTheLove,” says the text at the end of the 100-second ad.
The campaign name is not restricted to only Diwali – Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day – and is used when the company wants to emphasise the true goods of its delivery
Deliver The Love reached an epoch in 2022 with its Diwali spot (made in-house).
“Diwali is the time when you go to meet your loved ones and this year we've found new people who looked after us. We must go back in some way and say thank you,” said Ravi Desai, director, mass and brand marketing, Amazon India, back in October 2021.
In another popular spot from the e-commerce giant for Raksha Bandhan in 2021, Kunj Shah, then Amazon executive creative director had said, “We want the narrative to appeal more to the (individual’s) head. Then, there are those special days of bonding that are an ode to relationships. Here, we look to appeal to the heart. We tap into real, authentic emotions and make narratives that are honest and heart-tugging. Interestingly, by their sheer design, authentic narratives have the potency to cut through all the noise.”