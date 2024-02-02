Inspector Chetan Bhagat cracks the case of wrong career choices in Henry Harvin's latest campaign

The campaign video features a couple rushing into a police station to report the "theft" of their son, portrayed by Chetan Bhagat himself. Officer Chetan Bhagat, transforms the routine act of filing a complaint into a captivating story infused with humor. In this scenario, the stolen item is not a physical possession but a misdirected career path. The narrative unfolds with Bhagat adding a touch of drama and wit, creating an engaging and memorable storyline.