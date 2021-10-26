Instagram lures creators with its ‘Reels’ dangle in a new set of ads

After India banned ByteDance-owned TikTok last year in a retaliatory move against its neighbour China, the short-video space of India was up for grabs and we saw a gamut of brands do their best to catch the TikTok's gigantic audience share. Some of them being Josh, MX TakaTak, Roposo, Moj. This had led the segment to resemble a proverbial fish market today.