Interactive Avenues bags e-commerce mandate for TTK Healthcare

The account will be serviced by agency’s Chennai office.
Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has secured the e-commerce mandate for TTK Healthcare, a diversified conglomerate with a wide range of healthcare and FMCG products. The account was won by the agency following a multi-agency pitch process and will be handled from their Chennai office.
Interactive Avenues will be responsible for elevating TTK Healthcare’s e-commerce presence and increasing sales across key marketplaces and quick commerce platforms. Their mandate includes e-commerce strategy, content creation, media activation, catalogue management, and more.
Commenting on the association, Arjun Siva, DGM – digital marketing & eCommerce, TTK Healthcare, said, “We are delighted to appoint Interactive Avenues as our eCommerce agency. We’re confident their proven digital expertise will help us drive growth and efficiencies across eCommerce platforms, especially for our brands Skore & MsChief in the sexual pleasure category and Eva, our personal enhancement brand.”
Aparna Tadikonda, EVP – South, Interactive Avenues, added, “TTK Healthcare has significantly contributed to the advancement of India’s FMCG & healthcare ecosystem for over 6 decades, and is also a pioneer of the condom industry in India. We are thrilled to be working with them. We will focus on delivering a seamless customer journey and driving digital growth powered by our proprietary data-driven frameworks and tools.”