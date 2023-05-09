IPL 16 saw 11% increase in advertisers between matches 23 to 44: TAM report

For the same duration, the tournament has also seen a rise of 26% in the number of categories that are advertising.
As per a recent report by TAM Sports, IPL 16 saw an increase of 11% in the count of advertisers between matches 24 to 44. For the same duration, the tournament also saw an increase of 26% in the brand categories that are participating in the tournament this year.
With 60% of IPL 16 already finished, the report reveals that throughout the matches 1 to 43, Ecom-Gaming and Pan Masala were the leading categories in percentage of share based on ad volumes. Last year, IPL’s top 5 categories were all tech based except the Pan Masala.
The top 5 categories in IPL 16 have so far also accounted for almost 60% of the total ad volumes of the tournament, with top 5 advertisers racking up a share of 40%. The leading advertisers for this years IPL so far are Sporta Technologies, K P Pan Foods, Bharti Airtel, Parle Biscuits, and Vishnu Packaging.
Interestingly, IPL 16 has so far seen 16 new categories advertise during the tournament, with 75 new brands shelling out their ad spends. Among the new brands, Airtel 5G Plus is leading the ad volumes, followed by Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi.
However, 33 categories of brands have not participated in this year’s IPL compared to last year, including top advertising categories from last year such as Ecom-education, Ecom-food or Grocery, Pharma, among others.
As per the report, the 44 matches of the IPL so far have seen Maaza Aam Panna and Maaza exclusively advertise on Hindi+English language sports channels and regional language sports channels respectively.
Additionally, 75 brands advertised on both regional and Hindi+English sports channels during the 44 matches of IPL, with Dream11.com leading the list.