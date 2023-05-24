IPL 16 witnessed an increase of 6% in advertisers between matches 32 to 62: TAM report

The tournament also saw a 16% increase in advertising categories for the same duration.
According to the latest report by TAM Sports, IPL 16 saw an increase of 6% in the count of advertisers between matches 32 to 62, with a 16% increase in the number of advertising categories, compared to matches 01 to 31.
Throughout the 63 matches so far, the top five categories of brands participating in IPL advertising were led by Pan Masala and Ecom-Gaming. The two categories are followed by aerated soft drinks, biscuits, and cellular phone services.
According to the report, the top five categories in IPL 16 accounted for 55% of the total ad volumes of the tournament. Ecom-Gaming and Pan Masala were the only categories in top five that featured in both IPL 16 and 15.
For the same duration, the top five advertisers accounted for roughly 38% of the total ad volumes. The list is topped by Sporta Technologies and K P Pan Foods, followed by Parle Biscuits, Coca Cola, and Bharti Airtel.
The tournament also saw a count of 17 new categories for the 63 matches so far, which weren’t participating in last year’s IPL. The report also reveals that 38 categories of brands are not part of IPL 16 while having been part of IPL 15.
Amongst the advertisers, total of 87 brands advertised on both regional and Hindi+English sports channels during 63 matches of IPL 16. Dream11 leads the list of common brands between regional and Hindi+English sports channels.