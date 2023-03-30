Disney Star and JioCinema engage in 'Star' war ahead of IPL

As such, both the companies have onboarded multiple celebrities to attract the audiences. In its latest promo for IPL, Star Sports has collaborated with Ajay Devgn to keep the ball rolling. The actor takes the screen as ‘Bholaa’ - the lead character from Devgn’s latest namesake movie, urging fans to watch the IPL on TV. Devgn also hints at the 'Impact Player' - the new IPL rule that allows teams to change a batsman or a bowler in the middle of a game.