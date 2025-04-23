IPL ‘25: How Dream11 got Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to trade barbs in an ad

In an industry where image is everything, convincing two of Bollywood's most prestigious actors to embrace self-mockery for humour represents something of a marketing coup.

That’s the story of Dream11's latest IPL campaign, which has captured public imagination with Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor willingly serving up their own personas for comedic consumption. The result is an ad film that shows how authentic self-deprecation can cut through the noise of a cluttered IPL advertising landscape.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, the main advertisement begins innocuously enough, with Rishabh Pant asking Aamir Khan to facilitate a photo opportunity with Ranbir Kapoor. What follows is a comedy of errors as Khan confidently refers to Kapoor as "Ranbir Singh", mistaking him for contemporary star Ranveer Singh.

The narrative escalates from this point of mistaken identity to a full-blown cricket showdown, with cricketers Sharma, Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah caught in the crossfire as the two actors attempt to draft their ultimate fantasy teams.

In subsequent shorter films, the self-deprecation intensifies. One advertisement features Ranbir directing spinner Ravindra Jadeja to bowl a bouncer at the significantly shorter Khan, while another shows Pandya joining Khan's team precisely because the actor is "less handsome" than Kapoor—a delightful subversion of celebrity ego. The campaign has been created by Tilt Brand Solutions, a Mumbai-based brand and communications consultancy.

Between Aamir Khan's height becoming the butt of jokes and Ranbir Kapoor being mistaken for Ranveer Singh, how did Dream11 convince these superstars to embrace this hilarious banter at the expense of their personalities?

Dream11's chief marketing officer, Vikrant Mudaliar, reveals that both stars leaned into the concept enthusiastically.

Vikrant Mudaliar, CMO, Dream11

"The banter was very much part of the creative vision from day one," Mudaliar explains. "We wanted to play on a sense of playful self-awareness that fans could enjoy."

The storyboarding process involved multiple iterations, with particular attention paid to ensuring humour landed effectively while maintaining contextual relevance. Rather than simply relying on the stars' presence, the creative team focused on building a narrative that would spark conversation.

"Humour has always been central to Dream11's storytelling, and self-deprecation, when done right, is a powerful tool. It makes the brand feel more human," notes Mudaliar.

The stars not only embraced the script but also enhanced it through improvisation, adding authenticity that resonates with audiences.

Multi-platform media strategy

While Dream11’s digital-first identity remains intact, the mass appeal of the IPL has necessitated a strong television presence.

"High-impact TV spots during live matches give us visibility in the moment, while digital provides the depth through performance marketing, social conversations, and influencer collaborations," Mudaliar elaborates.

Rather than simply increasing media expenditure, this year's strategy has emphasised "creative cut-through"—ensuring the content itself drives engagement across platforms including Meta and YouTube. This multi-pronged approach allows Dream11 to meet fans "across touchpoints: on screen, on mobile, and in the conversations that follow."

One potential challenge with such a campaign structure is maintaining narrative coherence. While the main advertisement establishes the context comprehensively, the follow-up commercials could potentially perplex viewers encountering them in isolation.

Dream11 has addressed this concern through careful creative construction. "The main film sets the context, but our follow-ups are crafted to be entertaining in isolation as well," Mudaliar clarifies.

"While there are Easter eggs and callbacks that enhance the experience for those who've seen the main film, the humour and message are designed to stand on their own."

This approach creates what Mudaliar describes as a "narrative loop", where each piece of content functions independently while simultaneously enticing viewers to seek out related advertisements. The result is "a universe around the brand where every piece of content reinforces the story, whether you're seeing it for the first time or the fifth".

Ambassadors as storytellers

Dream11's approach to celebrity endorsement transcends mere visibility. "Our approach has always been 'idea first'. The choice of celebrities is guided by the creative requirement, not the other way around," Mudaliar emphasises.

For a platform intrinsically linked to cricket, the IPL represents the pinnacle of annual marketing opportunities. By selecting ambassadors capable of authentic storytelling rather than simply lending their fame, Dream11 has created a campaign that cuts through the clutter of cricket season advertising.

"Beyond just visibility, our ambassadors help build a deeper emotional connect with our audience," Mudaliar observes. "They're not just faces; they become our storytellers, and that makes a big difference in a cluttered advertising space like the IPL."