Is Shah Rukh Khan the new endorser for Sunfeast's Dark Fantasy?

A couple of short videos featuring the actor saying he’s coming to fulfill the fantasy of hearts has created a buzz on his next endorsement.
A couple of short videos featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan have been circulating on Indian social media. Several popular 'paparazzi' Instagram handles, including Manav Manglani, Viral Bhayani, Instant Bollywood, among others, have hosted one of two 'Reels' featuring Khan.
In either of these, Khan says, 'Me aa raha hu, har dil ki fantasy puri karne,' in a similar setting. The reels are titled 'Har Dil ki Fantasy coming soon' and use hashtags #srkfantasypreview, #HarDilKiFantasy.
The reels provide a sneak peek into a collaboration that people can expect between Khan and a brand, leading to speculations about the latter's identity. A common speculation is that this is related to an ad for ITC Sunfeast’s Dark Fantasy biscuit.
About a month earlier, a SRK fan page circulated a rumor that the actor is working on an advertisement for Dark Fantasy.
The brand is yet to confirm that Khan will be featuring in an upcoming ad for the biscuit. afaqs! reached out to the brand and is yet to receive a confirmation. The brand's last ad for the biscuit featured Alia Bhatt and was released in October 2021.