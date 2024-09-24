Is Viacom18’s Ind vs Ban ad campaign focussed on the wrong rival? Fans seem to think so

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Netizens believe that Viacom18 should have focussed on India’s cricket journey under new coach Gautam Gambhir.
Viacom18’s new ad campaign The Neighbour’s Plea has left many viewers and cricket enthusiasts scratching their heads. Many are questioning the rationale behind the creative choice—wondering why the ad pivots on a rivalry not even part of the upcoming match.
The ad, which is meant to hype up the upcoming India-Bangladesh Test match, oddly weaves India’s cricket team into a narrative around Pakistan’s recent loss to Bangladesh on September 3, 2024.
Netizens are expressing disappointment over the creative direction of the promo, calling it cringe-worthy and an unnecessary detour in the lead-up to a crucial series. The primary question on many minds is why India is being drawn into the rivalry between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Several people have pointed out that the ad’s storyline appears tone-deaf, given the complex dynamics between the nations. Additionally, critics are questioning whether Pakistanis would even support such an idea, as the promo implies.
“No need for support from this country. Avoid making such advertisements,” writes a user on a social media platform. Another user adds, “Pakistan kabhi nahi chahega ki India jite kuch bhi ad bana dete ho (Pakistan will never want you to make any ad if India wins).”
The backlash stems from a broader critique of sports broadcasters, who often shift the focus to India even when the narrative doesn’t require it. With this specific ad, many feel that the spotlight should have been on India’s own cricket journey, particularly as the team gears up for a new era under coach Gautam Gambhir.
This new generation of players will play without veterans such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, marking a pivotal moment for Indian cricket. Instead, the ad links India’s performance to Pakistan’s loss, diverting attention from this key transition.
While the intent may have been to engage viewers, the promo has left many wondering if JioCinema's creative team missed the mark by focussing on an irrelevant narrative.
The promo begins with Pakistan grappling with the aftermath of its recent loss to Bangladesh and now turning to India, urging them to seek "revenge" in the upcoming series.
Filmed in a ‘talking heads’ format, the ad features a variety of Pakistani cricket fans, experts, students, and club cricketers, all appealing to the Indian team to secure a win against Bangladesh. They passionately pledge their unconditional support for India, hoping for redemption through their victory.
Viacom18 has not responded directly to the criticism. The company is currently focused on promoting the upcoming India-Bangladesh Test series, which will be broadcast on its sports channels.
It's worth noting that Viacom18 has also launched other recent campaigns, such as the Dum Laga Ke Haisha ad for the Olympics, which received praise for uniting the Indian spirit. However, the The Neighbour’s Plea campaign seems to have struck a nerve with some viewers.
In addition to Viacom18’s recent campaign, Disney Star had revived the Mauka Mauka ad campaign ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on June 9, 2024. Nine years after the original campaign effectively depicted the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry prior to the 2015 Cricket World Cup, much has changed in the cricketing world.
Despite the passage of time, Disney Star’s new Mauka Mauka ad stays true to its original theme, assuming yet another Indian victory over Pakistan, reflecting India’s near-perfect record against its neighbour in World Cup matches. The campaign taps into nostalgia while reaffirming India’s dominance in the storied cricket rivalry, hoping to reignite the excitement surrounding the clash.