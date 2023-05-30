Is Zomato to make an appearance in the upcoming Spider-Man movie?

A new OOH billboard uses a classic Spider-Man quote to deliver the intrigue.
Zomato may have become the latest brand to star in the movies.
An Out-Of-Home (OOH) billboard takes creative inspiration from Uncle Ben’s classic quote (With great power comes great responsibility) in the Spider-Man mythos to reveal Zomato’s impending appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
“Please remember to mention your respective multiverse in your address on Zomato. because we're officially delivering in the Spiderverse now. Keep an eye out for your favourite food delivery app in the new Spiderman film, on June 1st,” says Vedansh Kumar, creative lead, Zomato and Blinkit, on LinkedIn.
The food delivery app in 2022 showed up in the Jalebi Baby music video by Tesher and Jason Derulo.