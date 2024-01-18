It is Sunny Deol’s ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ against the might of Bangur Cement 

Since the past 16 months, several brands have followed this route:

1. Munna Bhai and Circuit made an appearance for Acko Health Insurance

2. The cast of CID and Crime Patrol for boAt

3. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone played shades of their Pathaan characters for a Hyundai Creta ad

4. 3 Idiots cast made their ad debuts in a Dream11 campaign

5. Pratik Gandhi donned his Harshad Mehta avatar to sell CenturyPly Club

6. Kareena Kapoor channelled Poo once again for Goibibo