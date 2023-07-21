It took SRK just 'One day' to break the internet with his ad for the ICC World Cup

ICC released its first ad for the Men's Cricket World Cup, feat. Shah Rukh Khan. All it takes is a day to create history and achieve glory, the ad says.
International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its first ad campaign for the 2023 edition of its annual Men's Cricket World Cup. The two minute long ad film comes 76 days before the World Cup. It has been able to generate quite the buzz on the internet.
ICC's 'It Takes One Day' campaign film features Shah Rukh Khan. Khan is joined by a host of international cricket royalty also featuring in the ad film.
These include Indian women's team player Jemimah Rodrigues, former English cricketer Eoin Morgan, former ace South African fielder Johnty Rhodes, and former Sri Lankan spin bowler Muttiah Muralitharan, among others.
The film was produced in partnership with the ICC’s global broadcast partner, Disney Star. The campaign was unveiled in an event organised by Meta, ICC's digital content licensee.
The event was attended by 85 content creators, who posted content around the campaign on their social media handles.
The promo went viral on various social media platforms. ICC posted the film on its twitter handle where it was viewed by 3.2 million times in 10 hours. Similar viewership numbers and engagement were witnessed on other platforms as well.
This edition of the ICC World Cup sees its returns to India after 12 years. The promo highlights the Council's focus on promoting it to the Indian audience. The ICC has worked with The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for this campaign.
The narrative of the film focuses on nine emotions: anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect, and wonder, which the Council terms 'Navarasa'. The connecting dots for these emotions were iconic moments that the World Cup has been an host to over the years.
The ad film moves from a World cup moment that can evoke one of the nine emotions to a scene representing that emotion, featuring a prominent cricketer.
On top of the nostalgia created by these World Cup clips, Khan delivers a strong monologue as the backdrop to the film. Khan's narration interweaves the titular idea of 'It Takes One Day' and the 'Navarasa' with the World Cup.
The first part of the monologue reads, "The difference between making history and being history: one day. Jerseys will be worn, and chests will swell with pride, on that one day. Passion will triumph logic, and memories will be etched, on that one day. Fears will be conquered, and odds will be braved, on that one day. From the highs of joy, to the lows of anguish, it will all be embraced, on that one day."
The montage ends with MS Dhoni's World cup winning sixer from 2011 to Shubhman Gill, saying when that day finally comes, glory will be immortalised.
Khan walks in frame with the World Cup trophy. He concludes the promo saying, “This is the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, for everything ever dreamt for, pushed for, lived for, it takes one day."
"The emotions, or Navarasa, are felt by fans and players alike during One Day and this campaign brings to life that shared experience. Cricket and cinema are at the heart of Indian psyche, and we’ve infused the two to create appeal far and wide. The involvement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan together with an exceptional line-up of cricketers will only help us deepen our connect in this country, while captivating the attention worldwide,” Geoff Allardice, Chief Executive, ICC says in a release.