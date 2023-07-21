It took SRK just 'One day' to break the internet with his ad for the ICC World Cup

The first part of the monologue reads, "The difference between making history and being history: one day. Jerseys will be worn, and chests will swell with pride, on that one day. Passion will triumph logic, and memories will be etched, on that one day. Fears will be conquered, and odds will be braved, on that one day. From the highs of joy, to the lows of anguish, it will all be embraced, on that one day."