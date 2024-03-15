ITC Bingo! rides the Hallyu wave; launches Korean-flavoured chips 

A spokesperson from Tonic Worldwide said, “This collaboration between Bingo and Aoora is twice as spicy. ‘Maeun’ means spicy in Korean. The new flavour is so spicy that we had to add another ‘Maeun’! As an agency, we are obsessed with the consumer, their behaviour, so when it came to launching a product that is for the GEN-Z, we wanted to do it in their language. K-Pop is way beyond a music genre for the audience; it’s a part of their culture. The catchy song captures the core essence of the new flavors of Korean style. Super excited!”