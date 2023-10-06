ITC Engage introduces Engage Moments featuring Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwary

The sets will also be available on BlinkIt, Amazon, Nykaa, Purplle and selected retail stores across India.
ITC Engage has introduced Engage Moments gift to inspire the trend of thoughtful gifting in India. The film, conceptualised by Ogilvy India, brings to light the essence of Diwali and the chemistry between actors Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwary.
Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, personal care products business, ITC, said, “Fragrance is a timeless expression of affection which evokes memories of cherished moments. Engage perfumes offer a spectrum of scents, each being a unique experience, designed to suit a diverse palette of style and preference. With the onset of the festive season, Engage Moments is set to redefine gifting, encouraging individuals to explore beyond greetings and conventional gifting choices!”
Engage Moments, features a range of scents from fresh feminine as well as masculine fragrances with Bergamot, Patchouli and Sandalwood for men and oriental with notes of green apple, elemi, white floral and patchouli for women.
The individual sets are priced at INR 599/- and dual gift packs are priced at INR 1198/-. The Engage Moments gifting range is available at https://www.engageshop.in/. The sets will also be available on BlinkIt, Amazon, Nykaa, Purplle, and select retail stores across India.