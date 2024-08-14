ITC launches 'Desh Ek Raag' as a musical tribute to the nation

Speaking about the initiative, Sanjiv Puri, Chairman, ITC, said, “I am delighted that, as a tribute to our country on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, ITC Sangeet Research Academy has created a special composition, presented in the form of a music video ‘Desh Ek Raag – an Ode to the Nation’. This musical masterpiece by the talented scholars of ITC-SRA draws inspiration from Raag Desh, stirring a profound sense of pride and admiration for our great nation. ITC-SRA has been enriched over the years by India’s acclaimed Gurus who have imparted precious knowledge and training through a unique Guru-Shishya Parampara that embodies the country’s rich heritage,”