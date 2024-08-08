ITC Sunfeast unveils 'Super Egg and Milk Biscuit' to incorporate egg and milk in children's diets

Speaking on the product launch, Ali Harris Shere, COO of Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, ITC Foods, shared, "Our consumer research highlighted that mother’s consider egg and milk to be essential food for children, however, individually, these ingredients are not very convenient for children to consume, especially for out-of-home consumption. Mothers want to provide these nutrients but existing products in the market do not have a combination of both. This prompted us to work with our product development teams to bring these two essential food components in a form of a biscuit making it convenient for everyday consumption. We are the first to introduce a biscuit with egg and milk at various accessible price points in India.”