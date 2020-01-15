"Its not a replacement for milk": Parle's Mayank Shah on new spot...

Many brands and categories have played a role as the mother's ally in the child's consumption of milk, but for the milk biscuit category, it's a tricky space because it's not really a milk substitute. Parle Milk Shakti evokes the age old tension around milk consumption, but has to reasonably settle for being one more nutrition provider. Children’s nutrition is a crowded space with plenty of cross category competition, so while the communication does get the product message across, it misses an opportunity to anchor the brand and the product into a fresher, more memorable and powerful cultural and consumer insight. The creation of region specific work is a good move though, since the relationship with milk does differ across the country.