Ivana Jewels unveils first TVC with Mouni Roy in the spotlight

Actress and entrepreneur Mouni Roy has been named brand ambassador for Ivana Jewels, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand. To mark the partnership, Ivana has released its first television commercial with the campaign line “See it. Wear it. Believe it,” focusing on style, confidence, and self-expression.

Advertisment

The film avoids technical claims around lab-grown diamonds and instead highlights aspects like design, individuality, and the personal joy of jewellery. Shot in a behind-the-scenes format, it shows Mouni Roy rejecting scripted lines and urging viewers to “see for yourself,” emphasising Ivana’s design approach.

Ayushi Jindal, co-founder of Ivana Jewels, said: “Mouni Roy represents the modern woman who values authenticity and individuality, which are also the values at the heart of Ivana Jewels. With this campaign, we want to focus on what matters to customers: jewellery that feels personal and is easy to wear. Mouni’s journey from television to films reflects the confidence and style our brand stands for, making her the right choice as we expand across India.”

The association is aimed at younger jewellery buyers who prioritise individuality over tradition. With Mouni as the face of the campaign, Ivana hopes to balance glamour with authenticity and connect with both aspirational and everyday consumers.

Ivana Jewels, based in Surat, is expanding its presence across India with a wider product range and more personalised services. The brand is targeting modern consumers adopting lab-grown diamonds as a sustainable, design-driven choice.