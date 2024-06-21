IVAS Homes launches the 'Ghar Dhadakne Do' campaign, starring Shilpa Shetty and Genelia Deshmukh

Infra.Market, India’s construction materials company, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Ghar Dhadakne Do campaign by its D2C brand IVAS. Rooted in the essence of acknowledging the connection between homemakers and their homes, the campaign celebrates the fact that our homes breathe and live, just as we do. It is aimed at the idea of nurturing our homes with the same care and devotion we give to our beloved family members.