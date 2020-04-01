ixigo calls out ‘covid idiots’

Speaking on the VO, Chopra says that it was announced on the office WhatsApp group. All those in the group were asked on who could execute it. He adds that the video was a result of the lockdown, when ideas had to be executed without venturing outside. “It was like work-from-home on steroids. We are figuring out ideas which are low on production value and high on storytelling, something that does not require shooting,” he says.