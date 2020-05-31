ixigo celebrates train journeys, asks travellers to follow guidelines in new video

Travel app ixigo's new campaign with actor Sanjay Mishra celebrates resumption of train journeys amid COVID-19 while also highlighting the importance of safety.
With Indian railways set to resume operations post lockdown, travel app ixigo has launched a new campaign to get people ready for travel again. The video highlights the importance of travel safety and also emphasises the importance of following proper guidelines of domestic travel for all train travellers. The video ‘Naye Safar Ki Shuruaat’ has been created in association with Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra and showcases him reminiscing about train journeys in the pre-COVID world.
Conceptualised and produced in-house, the 2 minute video encourages safe and guarded travel. The COVID-19 pandemic brought the entire world to a standstill affecting all industries, including travel and tourism which was the hardest hit. Resumption of passenger trains, which are the largest and one of the most used means of transport in the country, comes as a big relief to millions of Indians who share a timeless love of train travel.
A recent survey by ixigo with over 5000 respondents revealed that 57 per cent of the respondents are willing to travel immediately after the lockdown and 77 per cent will prefer travelling via train over other modes of transport. However as travel normalises, for the majority of the travellers, safety and hygiene measures have become a top priority for all while planning a trip.