Jackie Shroff, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Harsha Bhogle turn bakarwadi connoisseurs for Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale

Of the few items uniquely Maharashtrian, bakarwadi stands strong as a snack of convenience and gifting. However, not every day does one see celebrities like Jackie Shroff, Amey Wagh, Priya Bapat, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Harsha Bhogle endorse the snack.
Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, a sweets brand from Pune, has pulled off this sweet coup for a campaign right before Ganesh Chaturthi, probably the most famous festival in Maharashtra.
Pune-based Setu Advertising made this campaign after winning the brand’s creative mandate in February 2023. What’s noteworthy about all the ads is the protagonist questioning the need for the ad.
“Bakarwadi doesn’t need an ad!” they say, and it’s by intention. Using this hook, Setu Advertising, as per its website, launched the campaign in two phases.
The first phase opened with the debut DVC of director Nagraj Manjule. The agency says these snackable DVCs were tied together with the iconic voice of Swanand Kirkire and the sole message, “Get It and Eat It”, adapted in Marathi and Hindi.
Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale plays in the Indian packaged sweets market that, as per market research company IMARC Group, is set to reach a value of INR 15,057.20 crore from INR 5,230.70 crore in 2022, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during 2023-2028.
The Pune-based regional giant, in its bid for national dominance, will face tough competition from the likes of Haldiram’s, Bikaji, Bikano, and Lal Sweets.
Recently, Kolkata-based Prabhuji Pure Foods, released ads for its bhujia and laddus with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.
cover image credit: Setu Advertising