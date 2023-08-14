Jahnvi Kapoor onboarded as Lyra's brand ambassador

Lyra, a women’s wear brand of Lux Industries, has appointed Janhvi Kapoor, the young actress to spearhead a new campaign “Always Ready for More…Anytime, Anywhere” that targets the vibrant and dynamic young crowd. The aim of this campaign is to position Lyra as a brand that empowers its consumers, enabling them to always be ready for more, anytime and anywhere. Janhvi's journey as a confident woman who showcases all the different roles that a modern woman plays in her daily life has been brought out effectively through this campaign. From a girl next door to a corporate leader to a carefree dancer to a star performer, the film showcases interesting transitions of all her moods and weaves in Lyra’s varied range that can be worn on any occasion.