Jahnvi Kapoor onboarded as Lyra's brand ambassador

The campaign film showcases interesting transitions of all her moods and weaves in Lyra’s varied range that can be worn on any occasion.
Lyra, a women’s wear brand of Lux Industries, has appointed Janhvi Kapoor, the young actress to spearhead a new campaign “Always Ready for More…Anytime, Anywhere” that targets the vibrant and dynamic young crowd. The aim of this campaign is to position Lyra as a brand that empowers its consumers, enabling them to always be ready for more, anytime and anywhere. Janhvi's journey as a confident woman who showcases all the different roles that a modern woman plays in her daily life has been brought out effectively through this campaign. From a girl next door to a corporate leader to a carefree dancer to a star performer, the film showcases interesting transitions of all her moods and weaves in Lyra’s varied range that can be worn on any occasion.
On her association with the brand, actor Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Becoming the face of Lyra is a thrilling journey, where fashion becomes a statement of confidence and individuality. I am excited to personify the elegance and grace that the brand stands for. Shooting with the team was truly enjoyable, and I wholeheartedly hope for their continued success and even greater achievements in the future.”
Speaking on the campaign, Udit Todi, executive director, Lux Industries, said, “Janhvi Kapoor embodies the modern, confident woman of today - someone who is unafraid to embrace her individuality. Just like our brand, she celebrates the power of self-expression through fashion. As our brand ambassador, Janhvi Kapoor will be a beacon of inspiration for women, showcasing that fashion is not just about clothing, but a form of self-assurance and empowerment.”