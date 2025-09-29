Jaideep Ahlawat highlights safe driving in Liberty Insurance's new ad film

Liberty General Insurance has launched its first influencer marketing campaign, fronted by actor Jaideep Ahlawat. Running from September to December 2025, the campaign takes a fresh perspective on road rage—reminding people that peace of mind and safety should come before anger on the road.

Advertisment

The film captures situations that often trigger road rage - like sudden stops, wrong turns, or impatient honks - and adds a humorous twist to show that it’s possible to choose calm over conflict. Insurance acts as reassurance here, providing the confidence to handle unexpected incidents without escalation.





Jayesh Khatri, president & head – retail distribution & marketing, Liberty General Insurance, said: “Road safety is everyone’s responsibility, and in a country like India where accidents and road rage incidents are frequent, insurance plays a critical role in ensuring protection and peace of mind. This campaign uses everyday situations to remind people that staying calm is not only wiser, but also easier when you know you are backed by the right insurance partner. At Liberty, we see ourselves as more than an insurer—we are a brand that stands for trust, responsibility, and meaningful engagement with our customers and partners. Our focus has always been on building long-term relationships and creating a sense of confidence that stays with people through life’s uncertainties.”

Hemant Shringy, CCO & managing partner, Wondrlab, said: “They’re quite right when they say Indian roads are not for beginners. Bad roads, bad drivers and bad tempers are all too real. In all of this the last thing you should have to worry about is car insurance. That’s where Liberty Insurance comes in. The ease, comfort and confidence their plans offer make a driver react calmly to an accident which would otherwise turn into road rage. And this difference is fantastically brought to life by Jaydeep’s versatile performance.”

Jaideep Ahlawat’s presence adds weight to the message, while regional influencers will extend the campaign to audiences across India, ensuring it resonates widely.