Janhvi Kapoor brings the party to life in Zebronics' new ad campaign

The ad titled 'Zebronics Chala, Masti Jagaa' introduces the brand’s DJ and party speaker lineup.
Zebronics, an audio and consumer lifestyle electronics brand, has launched its newest ad-campaign featuring Bollywood actress – Janhvi Kapoor. The ad titled Zebronics Chala, Masti Jagaa brings the brand’s DJ and party speaker lineup to life, illustrating Zebronics’ passion for providing high-quality sound and entertainment that make every gathering unforgettable.
Set to a catchy musical track with Zebronics Chala, Masti Jagaa as its encore theme, the ad transports the viewers to an energetic and groovy party scene where the beat never stops. Janhvi Kapoor, known for her chic and vivacious personality, shimmers to the pulse of Zebronics’ powerful and thumping range of DJ and party speakers, illustrating how the brand can pump-up any event – be it a house party, outdoor gathering, DJ night or just another session to groove and bust a move.
The campaign ignites the youthful spirit and complementing their zeal and zest, urging them to dive into the festivities and savour the exhilarating sound and aesthetics that Zebronics ensembles for any party.
Commenting on the latest ad campaign, director Yash Doshi said, “Janhvi Kapoor’s effortless sophistication & elegance is tantamount to what we have to offer and we are quite thrilled to have her as the face of our DJ and Party speakers that thrusts the ambiance of any event, anytime, anywhere. With her glamourous exuberance & vibrant star power, the embodiment perfectly blends with the essence of our brand which is all about fun, music & living the life to the fullest. Our range of DJ and Party speakers, combined with the advanced tech like Dolby, Zebronics has been instrumental to bring ‘Premium For Masses’ in its true sense. We're always looking for ways to push the boundaries of what's possible and will expand this product line consistently. This ad captures the vibe & joy of partying and dancing with Zebronics, reaffirming our commitment to be “Always Ahead” in delivering exceptional products.”