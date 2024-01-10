Janhvi Kapoor promotes Paree Sanitary Pads' premium product portfolio

"Paree Sanitary Pads, as a brand, is committed to addressing the challenges women face during their periods with innovative feminine hygiene solutions. Our continuous research and development efforts are centered on creating products that effectively tackle real and prevalent period-related issues. The launch of Paree Super Nights is a significant achievement for our brand, aiming to cater to women across pan India. This premium offering is designed to meet the needs of women nationwide, providing comfort during their menstrual cycle," said Sahil Dharia, founder & CEO, Soothe Healthcare.