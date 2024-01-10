Janhvi Kapoor promotes Paree Sanitary Pads' premium product portfolio

The brand has forayed into the nights category with its latest offering- Paree Super Nights.
Paree Sanitary Pads, a homegrown brand by Soothe Healthcare has expanded its product portfolio by foraying into the nights category with its latest offering Paree Super Nights. The brand recognises modern Indian women's needs and offers a solution for young urban women who struggle to rest well during their periods.
With this product, the brand aims to establish and strengthen its presence pan India. Owning the heavy flow champion claim, the product comes in XXL size equipped with unique double feathers feature which offer 64% extra coverage ensuring leakage protection for comfortable and peaceful period nights.
The brand ambassador Janhvi Kapoor took it to her social media where she encourages everyone to “Sleep Tight with Paree Super Nights," asserting that every night deserves to be nothing short of super.
"Paree Sanitary Pads, as a brand, is committed to addressing the challenges women face during their periods with innovative feminine hygiene solutions. Our continuous research and development efforts are centered on creating products that effectively tackle real and prevalent period-related issues. The launch of Paree Super Nights is a significant achievement for our brand, aiming to cater to women across pan India. This premium offering is designed to meet the needs of women nationwide, providing comfort during their menstrual cycle," said Sahil Dharia, founder & CEO, Soothe Healthcare.
To ensure accessibility, Paree Super Nights will be available at major online platforms and retail outlets across India. This strategic distribution plan aims to make the product easily accessible to women seeking a reliable and high-quality night pad.