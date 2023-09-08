Janhvi Kapoor roped in as brand ambassador for Kazo

Adding to the excitement Siddhant Aggarwal, director of operations, KAZO said, “As we proudly welcome Janhvi Kapoor as our Brand Ambassador, this association signifies not only a union of style and grace but also a catalyst for our operational growth. In both our online and offline endeavors, this partnership will be instrumental in enhancing our ability to reach and influence our diverse customer base. Together, we're set to scale new heights, forging deeper connections and leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape.”

As festivities approach, KAZO also announces the launch of its AW (Autumn-Winter) collection, a perennial favorite among patrons. This collection captures the magic and radiance of this special time of year, featuring an array of party dresses and garments that sparkle with sequins and the allure of bling. The brand's love for bling and sparkle finds a kindred spirit in Janhvi's ability to effortlessly carry off glamorous ensembles that exude confidence. Whether it's a sequined dress that catches the light or an intricately embellished top that demands attention, Janhvi's charm magnifies the essence of KAZO's party-perfect aesthetic.