Jasprit Bumrah turns boos to cheers in Boomer’s latest TVC

Mars Wrigley India has launched a new campaign for Boomer gum, featuring cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. The TV commercial focuses on bubble-blowing as a symbol of self-expression for the current generation.

Set during an exciting cricket match, the TVC shows a fun and powerful moment. Jasprit Bumrah is fielding near the boundary when a few fans start booing and teasing him. He quietly chews a Boomer gum, blows a bubble, and everything changes. The boos quickly turn into cheers: “BOOOOOOO-MRAHH... BUMRAH!” The ad shows how Boomer adds that cool, confident vibe, turning any tough moment into a winning one.

Nikhil Rao, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley, said, “Boomer has always been at the forefront of India’s gum culture. For decades, we’ve set the trends from being the first to make bubble-blowing cool to now redefining it for a new generation. This campaign is about reclaiming that legacy and reminding Gen-Z that confidence isn’t about being loud; sometimes, it’s as simple as the swag you get from chewing a gum”

“Boomer is an iconic brand with an iconic chant. This was our opportunity to give both the brand and the chant a new attitude with Boomer Bubblegum. And who better to be the face of all this than Bumrah or should I say Boom-rah.” said Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group.

The TVC follows the recent launch of Boomer Lollipops in flavours like Strawberry, Orange, and Watermelon.