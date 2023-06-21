JBL celebrates World Music Day with their latest campaign ‘Tune into your sound’

The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Grapes.
JBL launches their latest campaign, ‘Tune Into Your Sound’, to celebrate the spirit of self-expression through music on account of World Music Day. On the musical occasion, the leading audio technology company has also unveiled their new Tune Series of True Wireless Headphones with the JBL Tune Buds and JBL Tune Beams.
Conceptualised and executed by Grapes, an integrated communications agency, the campaign roped in prominent names from the music industry like Armaan Malik, Srushti Tawde and Monali Thakur. They brought to life the spirited lyrics created by JBL, through different tunes and music genres in their individual styles.
The campaign also invited music enthusiasts from across the country to share their unique renditions of the same, making the entire music community buzz with different melodies to the same words on World Music Day.
Commenting on the campaign and the new Tune series, Akhil Sethi, head of digital, JBL India said, “JBL has always believed that their consumers deserve the best quality sound to experience their favourite music in all its glory. With our new Tune series, these beliefs are further cemented with the product’s proposition of ‘Tune Into Perfect Sound’. Through the social media campaign, we wanted to convey a simple message that no matter what genre you’re into, at the end of the day it all boils down to celebrating your love for music and celebrating every TUNE.”
Sharing her insights into the campaign, Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Grapes said, “Music has always been a universal language, but with the ‘Tune Into Your Sound’ campaign, we wanted to celebrate people’s artistic diversity while being a part of a thriving community. We believe that by conveying this message, we can foster a deeper appreciation for the power of music and the transformative experiences it can offer.”
The campaign is a testament to the art of tuning into the perfect sound and celebrates the ability of music to transcend boundaries and invites listeners on a captivating journey through various genres.