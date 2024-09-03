JBL elevates festive spirit with ‘Engineered for Emotion’ campaign

“At JBL, we don’t craft our products only for the superlative sound they offer. They’re engineered for the emotion that superior sound evokes. Our headphones and TWS earbuds are engineered for evoking goosebumps. Our soundbars are engineered for the thrills and chills, our partyboxes and bluetooth speakers are engineered for pounding heartbeats, for racing pulses, for the joy on someone’s face as they rediscover a song from their youth that they hadn’t heard in decades. We are marrying the engineering of JBL with the warmth, authenticity and visceral core of human emotions.”, said Vikram Kher, vice president, lifestyle, HARMAN India.