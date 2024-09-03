JBL elevates festive spirit with ‘Engineered for Emotion’ campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
JBL is launching region-specific promotions for Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Durga Pujo.
JBL launches its ‘Engineered for Emotion’ campaign from September to November, focusing on delivering impactful audio experiences. The campaign targets audio enthusiasts and highlights how JBL products enhance mood, self-expression, and motivation.
In TWS and headphones, TUNE BEAM, BUDS, and TUNE 770 NC provide high sound quality and comfort. For premium noise-cancelling, LIVE PRO 2, LIVE BEAM 3, and TOUR ONE M2 offer excellent clarity. The BAR Series soundbars deliver cinematic surround sound with Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam technology.
“At JBL, we don’t craft our products only for the superlative sound they offer. They’re engineered for the emotion that superior sound evokes. Our headphones and TWS earbuds are engineered for evoking goosebumps. Our soundbars are engineered for the thrills and chills, our partyboxes and bluetooth speakers are engineered for pounding heartbeats, for racing pulses, for the joy on someone’s face as they rediscover a song from their youth that they hadn’t heard in decades. We are marrying the engineering of JBL with the warmth, authenticity and visceral core of human emotions.”, said Vikram Kher, vice president, lifestyle, HARMAN India.
For Onam (August 17 to September 15), JBL is offering up to 15% cashback and one EMI free on select products. Activities include a ‘Be a Co-RJ’ contest at Lulu Mall in Cochin and a ‘Sounds of Kerala Contest’ with Red FM.
For Ganesh Chaturthi, JBL offers Rs. 8000 cashback and one EMI free, promoting Partyboxes, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and TWS earbuds in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka.