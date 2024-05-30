Jeetu Bhaiya from Kota Factory teases season release date with math puzzle challenge

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Jitendra Kumar famously known as Jeetu Bhaiya from Kota Factory has revealed the launch date of the much anticipated third season. The announcement was made in engaging way, posted on Netflix’s YouTube channel.
In the video, Jeetu Bhaiya is seen in his iconic role as the mentor, writing a complex mathematical problem on a blackboard.
Addressing the viewers, he says, “There’s full attendance in the comments section. What are the comments like? ‘When is Kota Factory Season 3 coming?’. ‘When is Jeetu Bhaiya returning’. I am coming soon and so is Kota Factory Season 3.”
He then urges fans to solve the problem written on the board.
The maths problem written on the blackboard is 8 + 4 X 3 - 6 / 2 + 3^2 / 3 X 2 - 3.
“The release date lies in the solution. So pick up your pen and get started,” Jeetu Bhaiya signs off.
After fans took to the comments to solve the equation, the consensus was clear—June 20th is the date when the new season will drop.
"Kota Factory," a coming-of-age series created by The Viral Fever, is set in the coaching hub of Kota, Rajasthan. The show follows the journey of 16-year-old Vaibhav, portrayed by Mayur More, who moves to Kota to prepare for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance examination.
The ensemble cast features Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai, and Urvi Singh in pivotal roles. Jitendra Kumar's performance as Jeetu Bhaiya has been particularly praised, cementing his status as a beloved figure among the show's fans.