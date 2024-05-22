Jim Sarbh advocates for ErgoSmart chairs by The Sleep Company in latest campaign

Commenting on the vision of ErgoSmart By The Sleep Company, Priyanka Salot, co-founder of The Sleep Company, said, “We understand the challenges that working professionals face, especially when it comes to maintaining a healthy posture during long hours of work. Through ErgoSmart By The Sleep Company, we enable productive workplaces with our Patented SmartGRID Technology and deliver the best comfort to customers. Our #SitSmart with ErgoSmart campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of this innovative technology and how it can transform the work environment. We believe the ErgoSmart chair will revolutionise the way people sit, and we are proud to lead this change.”