Jimmy and Jammy Return; showcase 'Jim Jam pops' a new avatar of the iconic cream biscuit

The ad highlights how the iconic biscuits have a new variant and can be devoured in newer ways.
Jimmy and Jammy have returned to the Britannia Jim Jam universe, this time, the duo highlight how the Jim Jam biscuits can now be devoured in newer and simpler ways with a new design of the biscuit in town.
The brand says the 'open' biscuit is a new variant of the iconic cream biscuits. The traditional jam-filled 'sandwiches' have transitioned into something akin to sweet 'pies', in the new version. While the nostalgic habit of twisting the sandwich to savor the cream biscuit and jam separately was a popular indulgence, the latest advertisement encourages consumers to enjoy the biscuits without the need for twisting.
Jimmy and Jammy have long been a part of the Jim Jam universe. The brand had a long slew of ad films featuring two kids in the mid 2000s that positioned the biscuits to be fun.
However, in 2021, the brand expanded its target audience beyond just children and moved to adults. This evolution was marked by the brand launching a series of films starring actors Kunal Roy Kapoor and Varun Sharma. These films showed Jimmy and Jammy have grown up but still resort to mischievous methods to consume Jim Jam biscuits.