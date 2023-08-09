Jimmy and Jammy Return; showcase 'Jim Jam pops' a new avatar of the iconic cream biscuit

The brand says the 'open' biscuit is a new variant of the iconic cream biscuits. The traditional jam-filled 'sandwiches' have transitioned into something akin to sweet 'pies', in the new version. While the nostalgic habit of twisting the sandwich to savor the cream biscuit and jam separately was a popular indulgence, the latest advertisement encourages consumers to enjoy the biscuits without the need for twisting.