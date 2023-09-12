By Nisha Qureshi
JioAds bets big on Reliance’s Retail Network ahead of festive season

The platform on the back of Reliance Retail has merged both e-commerce and physical advertising opportunities.

Ahead of the 2023 festive season, JioAds- Jio’s advertising ecosystem platform has collaborated with Reliance Retail - one of the biggest retailers in the country to drive advertising. Gulshan Verma, CEO, JioAds in a LinkedIn post announced the joint JioAds/RRIL Commerce Media Network. 

“This will cover everything from in-market audiences on JioAds video network to instore/physical/online moments,” says Verma.

Reliance Retail has nearly 800 million footfalls in 18,040 Stores across the country and 249M registered customers, Verma adds.

Hence, JioAds is aiming at becoming one of the biggest advertising platforms in the country by providing advertisers with its in-market audiences on its video video network as well as access to its instore audiences.

