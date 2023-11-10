JioAds unveils its own AI tool for advertisers, Picasso.AI

Powered by Gen AI technology, Picasso.AI equips small businesses with the tools to create and select from a multitude of video creatives tailored to their unique requirements. The platform harnesses the power of artificial intelligence, enabling businesses to curate engaging and visually captivating content that is not only relevant but also highly impactful. By facilitating the creation of hyper-localized video campaigns, Picasso.AI empowers businesses to connect with their target audience on mobile devices and Connected TV (CTV) platforms, ensuring precise and effective outreach within their local pincode areas.