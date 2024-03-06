JioCinema launches campaign ahead of TATA IPL 2024, starring MS Dhoni in a double role

“This is more than just a campaign for us, it’s what large agency heads call “a mandate”. And what a crazy mandate it was, from cracking the central idea of ‘Sab Yahaan, Aur Kahaan!’, to working closely with the JioCinema team and scripting out multiple films, to jamming with the production team and seeing it through, it has been a hectic and emotionally gratifying journey,” said Ayyappan, founder, The Script Room. “Thanks a lot to the JioCinema team for their trust and the camaraderie, couldn’t have asked for more. It also gives us great joy that they pushed us towards the best creative output. We are super happy with the work and hope everyone enjoys it.”