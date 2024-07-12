JioCinema to offer free 4K streams of Paris 2024, featuring dedicated Indian and women athletes feeds

In the lead-up to the quadrennial sporting spectacle, Viacom18, the official broadcast and digital partner for Paris 2024, also launched Dum Laga Ke… Haisha!, its campaign film for the Olympic Games. The campaign film builds on the philosophy of the Olympics unlike anything seen before, breaking away from the conventional advertising template employed by past global sporting events for the Indian market, such as tropes of serious-looking athletes training to motivational voiceovers. It takes a fresh approach by intertwining the magnitude of the Olympics as a global movement and its impact on our daily Indian lives.