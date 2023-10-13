JK Lakshmi Cement releases its third brand film- ‘Kisiko Aashiyana Dena’ on World Homeless Day

The film encourages people to reflect on the issues of homelessness.
JK Lakshmi has launched the third film of the 'Buland Soch’ series titled Kisiko Aashiyana Dena on World Homeless Day, with the tagline, India Ab Soch Karo Buland. In the film, a small boy is leading the way indicating that each of us can contribute to making a difference in the lives of homeless people.
Conceptualised by BC Web Wise, the film shows how the young boy becomes a catalyst for progress in the community.
It opens with an engineer, the boy’s father, going through blueprints for his projects. Inspired by his father’s work, the young boy draws his own friends’ makeshift homes. We slowly learn that these friends are the homeless children in the community.
This turning point triggers a profound change as it inspires the father to take action and use the tools at his hand for society's good by creating a shelter for these children.
Through the campaign, JK Lakshmi Cement encourages people to reflect on the issues of homelessness and the transformative impact that even the smallest acts of kindness can have on our society.