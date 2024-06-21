John Abraham revs an Aprilia bike twice in celebration of World Motorcycle Day and World Music Day

Apoorva Saigal, associate VP – 2-Wheeler marketing and corporate communication, Piaggio Vehicles said, “Our goal with #1RevForMusic is to celebrate the unique bond between motorcycles and music. As we establish a superbike community of Aprilia in India, there wasn’t a better occasion to bring together the community with John Abraham. This campaign is a tribute to the rhythms and melodies that fuel our passion for riding. Motorcyclists have always sung to the tunes of their bikes and the sounds of their engines while they zoom past on the roads feeling the wind of freedom. With this campaign, we want to bring together all our Aprilia customers to celebrate the day with the sounds of their Aprilia.”