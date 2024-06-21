John Abraham revs an Aprilia bike twice in celebration of World Motorcycle Day and World Music Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Piaggio Vehicles, the 100% subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and maker of the Vespa and the Aprilia range of two-wheelers, is setting the ball rolling on the twin celebrations of World Music Day and World Motorcycle Day, both of which fall on June 21, 2024.
The company, in collaboration with Aprilia India’s brand ambassador, John Abraham, is marking this twin celebration with a digital campaign -- #1RevForMusic.
It is known to every motorcycling enthusiast that there is no better music to the ears than the sound of an engine. With this ethos, the latest campaign sees John Abraham revving his bike twice – once for the music and once for the motorcycle.
The campaign is an invite from Aprilia India and John Abraham to the entire motorcycling community to join in and hit two revs – one rev for music and one rev for their motorcycle. #1RevForMusic aims to bring together motorcycle enthusiasts, influencers, and riders from across India in a unified celebration of the harmonious sounds of engines revving – a symphony that is music to every rider's ears.
John said, “It’s a beautiful coincidence that World Music Day and World Motorcycle Day fall on the same day and both, motorcycles and music form an integral part of my life. There’s no better music to my ears than the sound of my motorcycle’s engine and what better sound than that of my Italian machines. The roar of Aprilia’s engine and the rhythm of its music is what gets me going. As we celebrate the day, I look forward to seeing the motorcycling community come together and create music with their machines.”
Apoorva Saigal, associate VP – 2-Wheeler marketing and corporate communication, Piaggio Vehicles said, “Our goal with #1RevForMusic is to celebrate the unique bond between motorcycles and music. As we establish a superbike community of Aprilia in India, there wasn’t a better occasion to bring together the community with John Abraham. This campaign is a tribute to the rhythms and melodies that fuel our passion for riding. Motorcyclists have always sung to the tunes of their bikes and the sounds of their engines while they zoom past on the roads feeling the wind of freedom. With this campaign, we want to bring together all our Aprilia customers to celebrate the day with the sounds of their Aprilia.”
In the spirit of community and celebration, Aprilia invites all motorcycle enthusiasts to participate by revving their engines – one rev for music and one rev for motorcycles. Riders are encouraged to share their revving stories on social media with the hashtag #1RevForMusic. As the community comes together with #1RevForMusic, at the end of the day, users will get to hear music generated solely by the revving of Aprilia bikes through Aprilia India’s Instagram stories.