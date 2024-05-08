Johnny Lever, Beer Biceps, Arpit Bala, and more unite to emphasise remembering Mother’s Day in Zomato’s campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand urges customers to set a reminder on Zomato for Mother's Day, on May 12, 2024.
Zomato is gearing up to make Mother’s Day truly unforgettable on May 12, 2024. In its latest campaign, the food aggregator platform enlists the comedic prowess of Johnny Lever, who fondly reminisces about his iconic dialogue, "Abhi maza aayega na bhidu", from the film Phir Hera Pheri.
The ad opens with a father capturing a video of his daughter, teasing her for forgetting to wish her mother on Mother’s Day. To make amends, the daughter presents her with a cake adorned with the message "Happy Belated Mother’s Day."
Towards the end, the mother showcases warmth and affection, reassuring "No worries, it's just a Mother's Day." Following her comforting words, a striking statistic is revealed: 8 out of 10 Indians forget Mother's Day every year, a fact corroborated by none other than the "mummies" themselves.
Following this revelation, the brand resolves to ensure an unforgettable Mother's Day. In the campaign, a man on the wrong call reminds his counterpart of the date, while another individual opts for a more permanent solution by tattooing "12th May" to prevent any forgetfulness.
Subsequently, the ad showcases clips of "Chiku" scoring 12 runs, a reference to Virat Kohli's nickname. Instagram sensation Arpit Bhala makes an appearance in a doctor's attire, followed by social media entrepreneur and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as Beer Biceps, pondering whether aliens celebrate Mother's Day or not. The scene also witnesses the entrance of Nana Patekar from the film Welcome.
As the ad draws to a close, the brand delivers a message, urging viewers to set a reminder on Zomato for Mother's Day, slated for May 12, 2024. In the end, in the once-viral 'witch on the road' prank fashion, a woman dressed as a witch scares a passerby by declaring that May 12th is Mother’s Day.
After the ad wraps up, the spot shifts focus to a scripted behind-the-scenes (BTS) scene. Here, the company's marketing team strategises media approaches, while the growth team affirm their decision to unveil a promotional code, "12 May", to reward customers with exclusive discounts.
Last year for Mother’s Day, Zomato changed its brand name to ‘Mazoto’ to reiterate that ‘Ma always come first’. The campaign featured the food delivery platform if it was created exclusively by mothers.
The video’s interface, looks and works almost like Zomato, with the exception that everything is ‘Mo(m)dified’ – with promo codes such as ‘CLEANROOM25’ for 25% off on orders
For it, Zomato introduced an engaging feature, called ‘ChildGPT’, to take customers on an emotional journey. It was available on the app for the duration of Mother’s Day, last year.