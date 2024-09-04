Johnson’s Baby launches personalised gift set for newborns with Sonam Kapoor

Johnson’s baby latest gift sets is available in 4 distinct variants with a curated collection of Johnson’s Baby popular products. Each gift set has been designed keeping the unique needs of new mothers and their newborns. The gift set includes a maternity bag with a customisable name tag that can be personalised with the baby’s name. The maternity bag is available in different colours, is easy to carry, durable and water-resistant providing mothers a worry-free experience incase of any spills.