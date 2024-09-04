Johnson’s Baby launches personalised gift set for newborns with Sonam Kapoor

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand also introduced an AI generated lullaby and video which can be personalised with the baby’s name.
Johnson’s Baby, today launched its gift set. The all-new gift range was unboxed at Johnson’s Baby ‘Onederland’ event with 280+ influencers and experts in Delhi.
Johnson’s baby latest gift sets is available in 4 distinct variants with a curated collection of Johnson’s Baby popular products. Each gift set has been designed keeping the unique needs of new mothers and their newborns. The gift set includes a maternity bag with a customisable name tag that can be personalised with the baby’s name. The maternity bag is available in different colours, is easy to carry, durable and water-resistant providing mothers a worry-free experience incase of any spills.
Johnson’s baby for the first time introduced an AI generated lullaby and video which can be personalised with the baby’s name. Conceptualised by Hogarth, parents can now access the new lullaby feature by scanning the QR code on any Johnson’s baby gift box and create a personalised lullaby in English and Hindi languages.
Commenting on the launch, Manoj Gadgil, business unit leader-essential health and vice president marketing, Kenvue said, “We are excited to launch our new Johnson’s baby curated gift sets. Johnson’s baby has always focused on enhancing the joys of parenthood and we hope these gift sets become synonymous with the joys associated with the birth of a newborn. Our gift sets have been thoughtfully curated with many personal touches including an AI powered lullaby and our best-selling products designed to help protect a baby’s delicate skin.”
The Johnson’s baby gift set were unveiled at Johnson’s Baby ‘Onederland’ event with influencers, experts and heads from communities from across the country.