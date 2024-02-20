José Mourinho commandeers Topps UK office before UEFA EURO 2024 kick-off

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ‘Special One’ will star in a three-video ad campaign for the collectables company.
Right as the buildup to the UEFA EURO 2024 picks up steam, José ‘The Special One’ Mourinho has taken over the reins of collectibles and trading cards company Topps.
Walking into unsuspecting workers at the Topps UK office, Mourinho immediately takes charge and rouses the workers to make the company’s collectibles for the tournament even more special. Not before bestowing his ‘The Special One’ title to an excitable Juan.
Creative agency Jung von Matt SPORTS is behind this campaign while the video also stars content creators such as Jeremy Lynch from The F2 (UK), Omar Amoum (Italy), Knossi, Aaron Troschke and PushDich TCG (all Germany).
As per PR news wire, the second and the third videos will focus on TOPPS products – the legendary sticker album and Match Attax cards. It quoted Felix Appelfeller, Head of Sponsoring Jung von Matt SPORTS:
"Together with TOPPS and José Mourinho, we are delighted to launch the next chapter of our three-year strategy on the road to UEFA EURO 2024. Following our iconic 2022 partnership announcement and the subsequent 'I am José Mourinho' TikTok meme hype, we are now taking the next step with an increased focus on collectible products and TOPPS as a company. With Mourinho as the playmaker and some international content creators on the wings."
The Drum quoted Patrick Rausch, the EMEA chief marketing officer of Fanatics Collectibles: “With this campaign, the anticipation for the Euros is increasing enormously for us as an official partner. Once again, José Mourinho shows us why he is called ‘The Special One’ and why he is the perfect choice for us as brand ambassador and product manager.”
“After the first film with the self-deprecating José immediately achieved cult status, I’m pretty sure that the upcoming clips, featuring several well-known influencers, will also take the hearts of Europe’s soccer fans by storm.“
Topps is an exclusive licensing partner of UEFA EURO 2024. The company cast the former Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United boss as the manager of all the European national teams in 2022 when it snapped up the partnership with the event.
Jung von Matt SPORTS speaking about this video on its website says it has racked up over 1.4 billion impressions and created 13M € in media value.
The campaign comes from the company’s UK arm and has a presence in India through its website and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.
The quadrennial UEFA EURO 2024 will take place from 14 June to 14 July 2024 in Germany. Italy is the defending champion having beaten England in 2020.