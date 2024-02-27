Joy Personal Care Announces Partnership with Gujarat Giants

Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, Joy Personal Care says, “At Joy Personal Care, we are excited to support the Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League, championing inclusivity and challenging stereotypes in the realms of both sports and beauty. Our partnership aims to empower women, encouraging them to break free from societal constraints and actively participate in sports. By endorsing this league, we hope to inspire a shift in perceptions, demonstrating that sports and beauty can coexist harmoniously. This initiative reflects our commitment to inclusivity, breaking stereotypes, and fostering a more diverse and equitable society where individuals are free to pursue their passions without limitations.