Joy Personal Care Announces Partnership with Gujarat Giants

Joy Personal Care (Joy), a leading Indian skincare brand from the aegis of RSH Global, has partnered with Gujarat Giants, as an associate sponsor for the second season of the Women Premier League series.
Through the collaboration with the Gujarat Giants, Joy is not just endorsing a sports team but actively engaging in a cultural dialogue, challenging outdated perceptions and encouraging a more inclusive narrative where individuals are free to pursue their interests, whether in beauty or sports, without conforming to limiting stereotypes.
As a part of this association, the branding of Joy Personal Care will be featured on the non-lead arm of the team’s official jersey along with spectator seat branding and screen branding.
The brand has also rolled out an exciting rap music video featuring Mithali Raj, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, and Shabnam Shakil and penned by Shikha Makan.
Sunil Agarwal, Chairman, RSH Global says, "We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with the Gujarat Giants, a prominent women's cricket team. Joy Personal Care, a brand committed to empowering women, is enthusiastic about supporting these exceptional players. We have faith in their talent and resilience and look forward to standing by them as they thrive in the world of sports. We are confident that our brand's mission to empower women will be significantly bolstered through this partnership."
Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, Joy Personal Care says, “At Joy Personal Care, we are excited to support the Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League, championing inclusivity and challenging stereotypes in the realms of both sports and beauty. Our partnership aims to empower women, encouraging them to break free from societal constraints and actively participate in sports. By endorsing this league, we hope to inspire a shift in perceptions, demonstrating that sports and beauty can coexist harmoniously. This initiative reflects our commitment to inclusivity, breaking stereotypes, and fostering a more diverse and equitable society where individuals are free to pursue their passions without limitations.
Sanjay Adesara, CBO, Adani Sportsline, adds, “It makes me really happy that Adani Sportsline’s Gujarat Giants are collaborating with Joy Personal Care. Their belief and dedication towards being the best at what they do, and promoting it alongside diversity, dovetail with our core values perfectly, and we appreciate the support from them. We hope the qualities on both sides will shine brightly as this partnership grows stronger.”
Mithali Raj, Mentor-Gujarat Giants, expressed, "In my capacity as a proud ambassador for the Gujarat Giants, it brings me great joy to unveil our collaboration with Joy Personal Care. Their unwavering dedication to diversity resonates harmoniously with the core values of our team. We applaud Joy for acknowledging that skincare transcends the confines of gender, color, or body size, and for celebrating the innate beauty within every individual. This partnership signifies our collective effort in dismantling conventional beauty standards and advocating for a society that embraces inclusiveness and equity."