JSW Group reignites its 'Rukna Nahi Hai' campaign ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

JSW Group has reignited its renowned Rukna Nahi Hai campaign with a new film celebrating the resilience and determination of Indian athletes ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Launched by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, the campaign features a mix of prominent and emerging athletes, including Chopra, Nishant Dev, Preeti Pawar, Manu Bhaker, Manika Batra, and Muhammed Anas.
The campaign comprises a longer version for digital platforms and a shorter TV commercial set to air on popular channels before and during the Games. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi of Good Morning Films and conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film delves into the athletes' mindset, highlighting their preparation and emotional response to both victories and setbacks.
Parth Jindal, founder of JSW Sports, remarked, “Rukna Nahi Hai has grown from a slogan to an emotion and belief that Team India and all of us will take to Paris. The film captures the athletes’ relentless pursuit perfectly. For us, they are already champions. I am certain this film will inspire the contingent in Paris and every single Indian who will be backing the athletes throughout the Games.”
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer at Ogilvy, added, “The concept of #RuknaNahiHai is compelling and inspiring. We are proud to be part of this journey with JSW and our athletes. This campaign portrays the athletes' mindset, for whom victory and setbacks are chapters, not the end of the story. It honours their relentless pursuit, which makes our country shine bright.”
In addition to the film, the campaign will be amplified through a comprehensive 360-degree media plan, leveraging TV, digital, OTT, digital innovations, OOH, on-ground activations, and print.
JSW Inspire, an athleisure brand launched by JSW Group in 2022, continues its association with the Indian Olympic Association. The brand, which sponsored Team India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 Asian Games, aims to provide top-quality, Indian-made activewear for both professional and aspiring athletes. The Official Team India Kit for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is designed by Aaquib Wani, who also designed the Indian Cricket Team jerseys.