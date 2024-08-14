JSW Paints launches new campaign to celebrate the colours that beautify India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign is conceptualised by TBWA\India, offers a fresh perspective on the Indian national flag.
JSW Paints, an environment-friendly paints company and a part of the US$ 24 billion JSW Group, is adding colour to India's Independence Day celebrations with a film that captures the colours of the Indian national flag.
Conceptualised by TBWA\India, the campaign offers a fresh perspective on the Indian national flag, celebrating the diversity of its colours. The campaign has been launched across digital platforms.
While the tricolour flag is widely recognised for its iconic colours saffron, white, and green, JSW Paints’ new campaign subtly highlights the importance of every colour symbolising the unity, pride, and achievements of the nation.
The film follows school children playing during their recess. The game involves identifying objects of a specific colour collectively chosen by these children. As the game progresses, the film celebrates the colour blue through different objects in the classroom.
The playful climax is a moment of joy as the film concludes on a powerful note, celebrating the significant role of blue, which symbolises progress, and the force that keeps the nation moving forward and keeps the tricolour soaring high. With this film, JSW Paints reaffirms its commitment to delivering messages that resonate with the spirit of India, highlighting the diversity that make our nation truly unique.
Commenting on the new Independence Day campaign, AS Sundaresan, joint MD and CEO of JSW Paints said, “Our Independence Day campaign celebrates the colours that build our national identity. Colours that bring the country together and instill pride in what in what we do. It reflects our aim to be thoughtful and bring out the stories behind every colour."
Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India said, “JSW Paints pays tribute and draws attention to the colour blue that is at the heart of our National Tiranga and is the colour that unifies us as a nation through our support of ‘team blue'.”
According to Russell Barrett, CCExpO, TBWA\India, “This is the third year running that JSW Paints has produced a film celebrating Independence Day. This year we decided to disrupt in a whole new way, by celebrating the colour blue in the ‘tricolour’. The film dramatises the colour blue in a surprising and unexpected way. Recognising it as a colour of many achievements and bringing it into focus allows us to introduce a beautiful and unique thought to this years’ Independence Day celebrations.”